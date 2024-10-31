Geagea to Politico: Lebanon is now being presented with a prime opportunity to free itself from Tehran’s stultifying grip

NNA – Lebanese Forces Leader, Samir Geagea, said, in an interview with Politico newspaper that quot;there is no Hezbollah and Iran mdash; therersquo;s just Iran.quot;.

ldquo;For Tehran, there are no borders between Iran, Iraq, Lebanon and Syria, no frontiers.rdquo;

quot;Geagea argues Lebanon is now being presented with a prime opportunity to free itself from Tehranrsquo;s stultifying grip,quot; wrote the newspaper.

quot;If Lebanon gets it right this time, he hopes ldquo;Hezbollah wonrsquo;t have any choice but to disarmrdquo; and disband its forces, if parliament orders it to do so. He also believes Lebanonrsquo;s Shia ldquo;bit by bit will realize that whatever Hezbollah told them in the past was not true and that Hezbollah led them to the catastrophe theyrsquo;re in.#39;quot;

quot;So does that mean Israel was doing Lebanon a favor by attacking Hezbollah?quot; asked the newspaper.

ldquo;Being Lebanese, I cannot approve of any attack on Lebanon,rdquo; he responded to that question. But the warrsquo;s ldquo;side-effects are something else,rdquo; he conceded. ldquo;The Israelis have their priorities. This is their business. We have our business.rdquo;

ldquo;We have been living for the past 20, 30, 40 years without a real state in Lebanon. All the strategic decisions for Lebanon have been made outside the country,rdquo; he said. Change has to come ldquo;for our own sake, not for Americarsquo;s, nor for Israelrsquo;s,rdquo; he added.

Politicians and parties should stop trying to square the circle of the old sectarian politics. ldquo;We need a clear path because it is really unacceptable for a country like Lebanon to endure more than 35 years living in a bubble of lies,rdquo; he said.

The first step is to agree a president mdash; the presidency has been vacant for more than two years because of political wrangling and Hezbollah vetoes. Whoever is chosen must be someone who is serious about driving reform, he said. General Joseph Aoun, commander-in-chief of the Lebanese Armed Forces, was one candidate who fitted the profile, Geagea said mdash; but he left open the possibility of other names, too.

