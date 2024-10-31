Israeli enemy airstrikes on Baalbek neighborhoods and district villages

NNA – National News Agency correspondent in Baalbek reported that Israeli warplanes continued to launch raids on the city of Baalbek and its surroundings, which coincided with the speech of Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The enemy raids included the following residential neighborhoods of the city of Baalbek: Ras al-Ain Hills, Amshki, al-Asira, al-Kayyal Road, and the northern and southern entrances to Baalbek.

The enemy warplanes also targeted the Ain Bourdai neighborhood, Douris and diesel tanks in its vicnity, and the outskirts of the town of Shamshtar.

