Security update: Israeli enemy raids target multiple southern Lebanese towns and villages, one martyr and five wounded in enemy airstrike on agricultural area near Tyre

NNA – At approximately 4:45 pm today, the Israeli warplanes launched an air strike targeting the town of Jebshit in south Lebanon.

NNA correspondent also reported that the Israeli enemy airstrike on an agricultural area near south Lebanonrsquo;s Tyre resulted in the martyrdom of one child and the injury of five others.

Additionally, Israeli warplanes launched a raid targeting the town of Kfar Kila. Israeli aircraft also launched a raid targeting the town of Khiyam, which is the 13th raid today.

This afternoon, Israeli warplanes launched a raid targeting the town of Zifta.

Israeli artillery shelling also targeted the al-Sharabak neighborhood of the Yohmor al-Shaqif town. The enemy aircraft also carried out an air raid on the same town.

Israeli warplanes also broke the sound barrier, four times, over Nabatieh and Iqlim al-Tuffah.

Israeli warplanes raided the town of Khiyam again.

For the second time, heavy artillery shelling was recorded targeting the town of Burj al-Moulouk.

The course of the Litani River in the Khardali area was also subjected to heavy artillery shelling in the valley towards the Chqif Castle, which caused a fire to break out in the area.

NNA correspondent reported that an enemy airstrike targeted the square of the town of Kfar Melki in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region.

An enemy raid also targeted the orchards of the Aitaneyeh area between the towns of Abu al-Aswad and al-Qasimiyeh.

The towns of Al-Bazourieh, Arnoun, Chacra and Safad Al-Bateekhnbsp;were also raided.

This afternoon, Israeli aircraft launched a violent raid on the town of Mansouri, south of Tyre.

A hostile drone also carried out a raid with a guided missile targeting the vicinity of the destroyed building of the municipality of Nabatieh.

Since 5:45 pm today, the city of Nabatieh has been subjected to a series of enemy air raids, targeting the neighborhoods of: Al-Midan, Al-Rahebat, Al-Saraya Al-Qadeem, and Mahmoud Faqih Street.

Two raids were also recorded on the Kfarjouz area.

