Public Health Emergency Operations Center: Israeli strike on Civil Defense vehicle in southern Lebanon kills paramedic, raising total death toll of paramedics to 174

NNA ndash; Lebanon#39;s Public Health Emergency Operations Center, under the Ministry of Public Health, on Thursday reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted a vehicle operated by the Islamic Health Societyrsquo;s Civil Defense unit in Deir al-Zahrani, resulting in the death of one paramedic, injuries to two others, and the destruction of the vehicle.

This latest incident brings the total number of paramedics killed since the start of the conflict to 174, with 279 wounded and 245 emergency vehicles targeted.nbsp;

In a statement, the Ministry of Public Health condemned the repeated attacks, calling them an ldquo;unjustified breach of humanitarian laws and international norms.rdquo;nbsp;

The ministry questioned Israel#39;s intent, stating, quot;Does the enemy seek to let the wounded bleed to death without aid?quot; The ministry called for an end to ldquo;the escalation of violence and disregard for humanitarian protocols.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

======R.H.