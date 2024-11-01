Security update: Four enemy raids target Douris town and Baalbek surroundings, hostile raids on multiple southern Lebanese villages and towns

NNA -nbsp;National News Agency correspondent in Baalbek reported that enemy aircraft launched four raids on the town of Douris and the surroundings of the city of Baalbek.

NNA correspondent also reported that Israeli enemy aircraft launched a raid on the town of Maqna towards the outskirts of Iaat in the vicinity of the city of Baalbek.

Additionally, the enemy warplanes launched an airstrike this afternoon targeting the town of Beit Yahoun in Bint Jbeil district in south Lebanon.

Two consecutive raids were also launched on the soutehrn Lebanese towns of Barashit and Khirbet Silm.

NNA correspondent in Tyre reported that enemy warplanes raided the towns of Kfara, Yatar and Beit Yahoun.

It was also reported that a rocket of unknown origin fell in the town of Al-Sarirah in the Jezzine region, without exploding but causing onlynbsp;material damage.

