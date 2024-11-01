Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

NNA -nbsp;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein and US Middle East adviser Brett McGurk on Thursday that anynbsp;ceasefire dealnbsp;with Lebanonrsquo;s Hezbollah would have to guarantee Israelrsquo;s security.

ldquo;The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israelrsquo;s determination and capacity to ensure the dealrsquo;s application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon,rdquo; Netanyahursquo;s office said after the meeting took place in Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also took part in the discussion which he said in a statement focused on ldquo;security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.rdquo; — AFP

