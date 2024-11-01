Fri. Nov 1st, 2024

Lebanon News

Netanyahu to US envoys: Any Hezbollah ceasefire must guarantee Israel security

By

Oct 31, 2024 #‘must, #‘any, #ceasefire, #envoys, #guarantee, #hezbollah, #israel, #netanyahu, #news’, #security

NNA -nbsp;Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told visiting US envoy Amos Hochstein and US Middle East adviser Brett McGurk on Thursday that anynbsp;ceasefire dealnbsp;with Lebanonrsquo;s Hezbollah would have to guarantee Israelrsquo;s security.

ldquo;The prime minister specified that the main issue is not paperwork for this or that deal, but Israelrsquo;s determination and capacity to ensure the dealrsquo;s application and to prevent any threat to its security from Lebanon,rdquo; Netanyahursquo;s office said after the meeting took place in Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant also took part in the discussion which he said in a statement focused on ldquo;security arrangements as these relate to the northern arena and Lebanon, and efforts to ensure the return of 101 hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza.rdquo; — AFP

nbsp;

===================

By

Related Post

Lebanon News

Japan, EU Announce New Security And Defence Pact: AFP TV

Nov 1, 2024
Lebanon News

47 Palestinians brutally massacred in latest Israeli attacks in central Gaza

Nov 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli airstrike in Qmatiyeh claims three lives, injures five

Nov 1, 2024

You missed

Lebanon News

Japan, EU Announce New Security And Defence Pact: AFP TV

November 1, 2024
Lebanon News

47 Palestinians brutally massacred in latest Israeli attacks in central Gaza

November 1, 2024
Lebanon News

Security update: Israeli airstrike in Qmatiyeh claims three lives, injures five

November 1, 2024
Lebanon News

NHRC-CPT calls on UNIFIL forces to immediately verify claims that Israeli occupation forces have used cluster bombs at four locations in southern Lebanon

November 1, 2024