Open Letter from Baalbeck International Festival for the protection of the city and its archaeological heritage

NNA – The following is an open letter from the Baalbeck International Festival for the protection of the city and its archaeological heritage: quot;We urgently appeal to the heads of diplomatic missions, international organizations, heritage specialists, and all influential stakeholders to intervene and halt the relentless assaults on the city of Baalbeck and its archaeological complex, inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage site in 1984.

Recent aggressions near the Acropolis have inflicted direct damage to one of its historical monuments, the renowned quot;Gouraud Barracks.quot; The explosions and billowing black smoke have compromised the integrity of ancient stones, resulting in cracks in these fragile structures. This ongoing threat constitutes a blatant violation of international law, including the 1972 World Heritage Convention and the 1954 Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict.

Baalbeck bears witness to 11,000 years of history, housing remnants of Phoenician, Roman, and Arab civilization. Its acropolis is hailed as the best preserved in the world.

Next year, we will celebrate the 75th anniversary of our festival, which has welcomed illustrious international artists and witnessed the flourishing of Lebanese folkloric traditions. With the unwavering support of the local community, we have endeavored to maintain this site as a bastion of diversity, where the values of openness, cooperation, and the joy of life resonate through art and its universal language.

Baalbeck deserves the attention of the entire world, so that the quot;City of the Sunquot; does not fall into darkness. Your urgent action is needed to protect World Heritage.

The Executive Committeenbsp;

and Assembly of the Baalbeck International Festivalquot;

