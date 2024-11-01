47 Palestinians brutally massacred in latest Israeli attacks in central Gaza

NNA – In a devastating series of Israeli airstrikes late last night night, 47 Palestinians have been confirmed killed, with many of the victims being women and children. The strikes targeted the city of Deir al-Balah, the Nuseirat refugee camp, and the town of Al-Zawaida and in central Gaza.

Medical sources reported that the bodies of the deceased were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir al-Balah. Numerous others have sustained injuries due to the horrific Israeli bombardments on various residential areas.

WAFA correspondent said that many victims were killed in Nuseirat, where Israeli airstrikes hit several homes, including those sheltering displaced families from other regions.nbsp;

Eyewitnesses reported that following the initial strikes, residents rushed to help those affected, only to be targeted again by subsequent bombings. Search and rescue operations are ongoing, as efforts continue to locate missing individuals trapped under the rubble.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 2023 has so far resulted in at least 43,204 documented Palestinian fatalities, with over 101,640 others injured.

Thousands of victims are feared trapped under rubble, inaccessible to emergency and civil defense teams due to Israeli attacks.

Israel#39;s genocidal attacks continue unabated despite calls from the United Nations Security Council for an immediate ceasefire and directives from the International Court of Justice urging measures to prevent genocide and alleviate the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza.–WAFA

