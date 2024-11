NNA – Japan and the European Union announced a new security and defence partnership in Tokyo on Friday, which EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrellnbsp;hailed as a historic and timely step, AFP TV footage showed.

Borrell and his Japanese counterpart Takeshi Iwaya unveiled the EU-Japan Security and Defence Partnership, which local media said includes more joint military drills, senior-level dialogue and defence industry cooperation.–AFP

