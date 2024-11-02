Mikati addresses key local issues with Ministers Shami, Khalil, Hamieh, and Hajj Hassan

NNA – Caretaker Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, on Friday conducted a series of ministerial meetings at the Grand Serail, including a session with Deputy Prime Minister, Saadeh Shami, Finance Minister Youssef Khalil, and Director General of the Ministry of Finance, George Maarawi. Following the meeting, Shami reported that the discussions focused on the outcomes of his recent meetings in Washington with the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

In a separate meeting, Prime Minister Mikati spoke with Caretaker Minister of Public Works and Transportation, Ali Hamieh, who stated, quot;The meeting with the Prime Minister was part of our regular discussions to update him on the operations of the Ministry of Public Works and Transoprtion, particularly regarding Rafik Hariri International Airport and maritime crossings from Tripoli Port to Beirut Port and Sidon Port, as well as all facilities in Lebanon, including land crossings.quot;

quot;We informed the Prime Minister about the status of these facilities, which operate under all Lebanese laws, with no closed or open doors. These facilities are governed by the Lebanese state, working in coordination with its administrative and security agencies. I also explained to the Prime Minister the challenges faced by our citizens in Baalbek and surrounding villages, especially following the recent airstrike, highlighting the losses suffered by the Lebanese people and the displaced,rdquo; Hamieh said.nbsp;

ldquo;The Prime Minister affirmed that additional measures would be implemented through ongoing monitoring and a small committee from the South Lebanon Council, which will include Minister Abbas Hajj Hassan to keep track of developments in real time with the Government#39;s Emergency Committee and the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate and Union of Municipalities,rdquo; Hamieh added.nbsp;

In response to a question regarding a recent statement by a member of parliament about closed doors at Beirut Airport, Hamieh stated, quot;As the Minister of Public Works, I fulfill my duties accordingly, and this issue has been addressed in due time according to the law. As for the political and legislative levels at the parliament, I leave that decision to the concerned parties. However, the maritime ports, Rafik Hariri International Airport, and land crossings belong to the Lebanese people; they are not the property of any individual, party, sect, or person. These facilities are currently under the protection of all Lebanese citizens, and it is our duty to keep them functioning under the oversight of the Ministry of Public Works and the relevant administrative and security agencies.quot;

Prime Minister Mikati separately met with Minister of Agriculture, Abbas Haj Hassan, who provided an update on the current situation regarding assaults in the Baalbek area.

Additionally, the Prime Minister received the head of military intelligence, Brigadier General Tony Kahwaji.

=======R.H.