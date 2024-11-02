Kataeb chief briefs CDI-IDC partners on the developments in Lebanon

NNA -Centrist Democrat International (IDC-CDI) organized a special dialogue meeting on the current situation in Lebanon with Kataeb Leader Samy Gemayel.

During the meeting, Gemayel conveyed Kataeb#39;s perspective on potential solutions that could achieve lasting peace and stability in the country.

The Kataeb Leader emphasized the urgent need for an immediate ceasefire and the restoration of the State#39;s authority to exercise control over all Lebanese territory.

He insisted that arms should be limited to the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF), which should be deployed along the borders to ensure Lebanon#39;s sovereignty and implement international resolutions 1701 and 1559 in cooperation and coordination with international forces.

Several members of the European Parliament and representatives from participating parliaments also contributed to the discussion, reaffirming their full support for Lebanon and their commitment to assisting it in overcoming its crisis while keeping communication channels open to achieve this goal.

The meeting was attended by Kataeb Political Bureau Member Joelle Bou Abboud and Head of Kataeb Foreign Affairs Department Marwan Abdallah. — Kataeb.orgnbsp;

