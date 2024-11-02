Sat. Nov 2nd, 2024

Lebanon News

“Islamic Resistance” targets the enemy’s Karmiel, Ma’alot-Tarshiha, Kiryat Shmona settlements with rocket salvos

NNA – The Islamic Resistance issued statement (2), which stated: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters targeted the Karmiel settlement, with a rocket salvo, at 1:45 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.quot;

In a statement (3), the ldquo;Islamic Resistancerdquo; announced that ldquo;its fighters, at 1:45 pm on Friday November 1, 2024, shelled the Maalot-Tarshiha settlement with a salvo of rockets.nbsp;

The Islamic Resistance issued statement (4), which stated: quot;In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honorable resistance, and in defense of Lebanon and its people, the Islamic Resistance fighters shellednbsp;the Kiryat Shmona settlement with a rocket salvo at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2024.quot;

