Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    Rockets were fired from Gaza following the announcement of the death of Khader Adnan, a leader in Islamic Jihad

    Early Tuesday morning, Palestinian gunmen fired a number of rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israeli areas, following the announcement of the death of a leader in the Islamic Jihad movement inside Israeli prisons.

    Eyewitnesses said that they saw “a barrage of rockets fired from the Strip towards Israel, in the vicinity of the Gaza Strip.”

    The Israeli army said in a statement that “alarm sirens sounded in the Kibbutz Saad area” near the Gaza border.

    On Tuesday morning, the leader of the Islamic Jihad movement in the West Bank, Khader Adnan, died as a result of his 87-day hunger strike in Israeli prisons, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.

    Adnan has been detained by Israel since early February. He went on a hunger strike to protest his administrative detention, and announced his death while he is in Ramla prison.

