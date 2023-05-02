WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Despite being a committed Republican, Anthony Albanese says he will swear allegiance to King Charles at his coronation over the weekend.

The Australian Prime Minister revealed to British talk show host Piers Morgan that he will make the pledge when requested by the Archbishop of Canterbury, who will preside over Saturday’s ceremony.

Morgan tweeted a photo of himself interviewing the Prime Minister Tuesday night with a caption: “Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, a die-hard Republican, says he WILL swear allegiance to King Charles III at Westminster Abbey.”

When the Australian media asked on Monday if he would take the vow, which is a new feature of the coronation ceremony introduced by King Charles, Mr Albanese evaded the question.

Mr Albanese shook hands with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after arriving in London, with the pair exchanging smiles ahead of the event.

But the prospect of Mr Albanese joining those who “affirm true allegiance to Your Majesty,” as the public vows are described by the Archbishop, has already angered Republicans in Australia.

Former Socceroo Craig Foster, who co-chairs the Australian Republic Movement, compared the invitation that will be issued to “all persons of goodwill” to “pay their homage, in heart and voice” to King Charles, to being asked to ‘to get into a tight spot’. ‘.

“We should not be expected to cower before a king or pledge obedience, nor should our MPs,” he said.

“A head of state must pledge allegiance to us, not the other way around. We need an anti-promise.”

In response to the invitation to “pay homage,” those present at the ceremony or watching from elsewhere are expected to say, “I swear that I shall render true allegiance to Your Majesty and to your heirs and successors according to the law. So help me God.’

After the archbishop shouts “God save the King,” those who give the official answer must reply, “God save King Charles.” Long live King Charles. May the king live forever.’

Mr Albanese will be part of a sizable Australian contingent at the ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Matildas footballer Sam Kerr has been named the official Australian flag bearer.

Governor-General David Hurley and the governors of all other Australian states will be in attendance, along with musician Nick Cave, comedian Adam Hills, artist Jasmine Coe and nurse Emily Regan.

Other notable Australians include Jasmine Coe who runs the UK’s first and only Aboriginal art gallery, youth advocate Yasmin Poole and 2022 Young Australian of the year Dr. Daniel Nour.

Despite this substantial Australian representation at his coronation, King Charles has reportedly expressed reservations about whether he will be welcomed in Australia due to the Albanian government’s commitment to a republic.

King Charles, who was then Prince of Wales, is greeted by schoolchildren during a 2012 visit to Kilkenny Primary School in Adelaide,

Mr Albanese shook hands with Prince Charles at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday after arriving in London, with the pair exchanging smiles and appearing in good spirits ahead of the event

The king reportedly asked ‘But will I be welcome?’ when discussing the possibility of taking a trip Down Under with Australian diplomats, The Australian reported

The Albanian government made an administrative gesture last June to depose the British monarch as Australia’s head of state.

Despite his outspoken republicanism, Mr Albanese has indicated that it is not an issue he will raise during his first term in office.

He has stated that the priority for constitutional change, which would require a referendum, is to create an Indigenous voice in parliament that Australians will vote on later this year.

Protocol requires that in order to visit Anthony Albanese, King Charles must formally invite him.

That could happen as early as Friday, when the Australian Prime Minister attends three events in London at which the King will be present.

King Charles, who succeeded his mother, Queen Elizabeth, as Australia’s head of state when she died last September, has long and deep ties to Australia.

As a teenager, he spent two semesters at Timbertop school in Victoria and while Prince of Wales visited Australia 16 times, with the last trip in 2018.