Tue. May 2nd, 2023

    News

    F-Bombs, Sucker Punches, Wife Taunts: This Alabama Town Is Having a Meltdown

    By

    May 2, 2023 , , , , , ,
    F-Bombs, Sucker Punches, Wife Taunts: This Alabama Town Is Having a Meltdown

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Jefferson County Jail/Tarrant PD/Twitter

    An Alabama town has reached a boiling point amid wild incidents involving city leaders exchanging blows, accusations of vile bigotry, verbal harassment, expletive-laced tirades, and at least one alleged threat by the mayor to service a local official’s wife with his “twelve-inch” genitalia.

    Things finally came to a head when Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was suspended last week for what Mayor Wayman Newton said amounted to insubordination.

    “On or about April 24, 2023, you refused to obey orders… made and given by [Newton],” states the disciplinary notice given to Major, who shared the document on Tuesday with The Daily Beast.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Sudan’s two warring generals agree to seven-day truce ‘in principle’

    May 2, 2023
    News

    15-Year-Old Equestrian Star Killed In Tragic Accident During Competition, Officials Say

    May 2, 2023
    News

    DeSantis Expands Death Penalty In Florida To Cover Child Rapists, Setting Up Supreme Court Showdown

    May 2, 2023
    News

    King Charles’ Reign in Britain May Be Secure, but the Future Abroad is Uncertain, says Lord Ashcroft.

    May 2, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy