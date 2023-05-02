F-Bombs, Sucker Punches, Wife Taunts: This Alabama Town Is Having a Meltdown

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty/Jefferson County Jail/Tarrant PD/Twitter

An Alabama town has reached a boiling point amid wild incidents involving city leaders exchanging blows, accusations of vile bigotry, verbal harassment, expletive-laced tirades, and at least one alleged threat by the mayor to service a local official’s wife with his “twelve-inch” genitalia.

Things finally came to a head when Tarrant Police Chief Wendell Major was suspended last week for what Mayor Wayman Newton said amounted to insubordination.

“On or about April 24, 2023, you refused to obey orders… made and given by [Newton],” states the disciplinary notice given to Major, who shared the document on Tuesday with The Daily Beast.

