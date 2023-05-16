According to a court filing on Monday, the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Tesla’s CEO Elon Musk for documents as part of their lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase regarding sex trafficking by the bank’s late customer Jeffrey Epstein.

The subpoena was issued on April 28 due to suspicions that Epstein “may have referred or attempted to refer” Musk as a client to JPMorgan, CNBC reported.

Musk has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

The filing revealed that the Virgin Islands attempted to serve the subpoena to Musk but was unsuccessful.

“The Government contacted Mr. Musk’s counsel via email to ask if he would be authorized to accept service on Mr. Musk’s behalf in this matter but did not receive a response confirming or denying his authority,” the filing says.

The USVI is now requesting permission from Manhattan federal court Judge Jed Rakoff to serve Musk with the subpoena for the documents through Tesla’s registered agent.

The lawsuit accuses JPMorgan of enabling and benefiting from Epstein’s trafficking of young women to his private island in the Virgin Islands for abuse.

Musk has not publicly commented on the case.

Elon Musk is subpoenaed by the US Virgin islands in its litigation into the role played by JPMorgan in the activity of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein https://t.co/inGqUtLpj0 https://t.co/inGqUtLpj0

— Reuters (@Reuters) May 15, 2023

The post Elon Musk Subpoenaed By U.S. Virgin Islands In Jeffrey Epstein Case appeared first on Breaking911.