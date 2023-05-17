Simpsons star Nancy Cartwright is revealed to be prolific Church of Scientology donor

Cartwright, 65, was pictured at an event in Clearwater, Florida, last year after accepting an honor for donating more than $20 million to the organization.

She is well known as the voice of Bart Simpson as well as many other characters from the hugely popular animated series The Simpsons.

Cartwright was pictured with Scientology CEO David Miscavige, saying her honor was ‘the greatest recognition

Pictured: Cartwright (left) and Scientology leader Miscavige (right) at the ceremony late last year

Pictured: Cartwright attends the 38th Annual L. Ron Hubbard Achievement Awards in April 2022

Cartwright, who plays other characters on the show including Nelson Muntz, Ralph Wiggum and Todd Flanders, converted to the Church in 1991.

She previously came out and defended the Church after the 2015 release of an HBO documentary on Scientology, titled “Going Clear.”

The documentary deconstructed the background of the organization by presenting a history of the group and its founder, L. Ron Hubbard.

The film alleged that stars, including John Travolta, had been forced to stay in Scientology for fear that secrets surrounding their personal lives would come to light.

Supporting the Church, Cartwright said, “This movie, I don’t know what to tell you, it’s called prejudice.

“This is very irresponsible reporting.”

In 2007, Cartwright received the Laureate Patron of Scientology award after donating $10,000,000 to the Church.

Pictured: David Miscavige, CEO of the Church of Scientology in Auckland, New Zealand, 2017

Nancy (right) is well known as the voice of lead character Bart Simpson, pictured here in 2018 in New York

Pictured: The exterior of the Scientology building on Fountain Avenue, East Hollywood, which serves as the group’s West Coast headquarters

His donations in 2007 surpassed those of some of the organization’s biggest Hollywood names, including Tom Cruise.

In 2019, it was reported that she had attained ‘Diamond Laureate With Honors’, reflecting that she had given the organization approximately $17.5 million.

In 2008, trade newspaper Variety reported that the cast of The Simpsons had signed a four-year contract which would see their salaries increased.

Variety said Cartwright’s salary would increase to $400,000 per episode.

In the past, actors have argued that their salaries are relatively low considering the huge popularity and success of The Simpsons.