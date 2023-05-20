Erling Haaland leads Man City celebrations after being crowned Premier League champions

Man City started celebrating after being crowned Premier League winners

They were confirmed as champions as Arsenal lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest

Manchester City began their celebrations after being confirmed as Premier League champions on Saturday night, with Erling Haaland leading the way.

Pep Guardiola’s side entered the weekend needing just one win from three games to wrap up a third consecutive title, hosting Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

However, they clinched the title before they even fired a ball, as Arsenal crumbled to a 1-0 defeat at Nottingham Forest, which in turn cemented their place in the Premier League for another season.

Haaland immediately took to social media at the start of City’s celebrations, pictured next to a graphic of the Premier League trophy, in a design that had clearly been done in advance.

The prolific and record-breaking striker provided a motivational message alongside his post. It reads: ‘Always give your best. Always believe. It pays off. IT’S MY CITY!’

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side were crowned Premier League champions on Saturday

Prolific striker Erling Haaland immediately took to social media as the celebrations began

Aymeric Laporte posted a celebration on Instagram after Arsenal’s loss to Nottingham Forest

Just minutes after City’s latest feat, a banner was erected outside the Etihad Stadium

Fans immediately began to gather outside the stadium after Arsenal’s defeat

Haaland, who will finish the season as the top scorer in the top flight’s history in a remarkable debut campaign, has been crucial in City’s title chase. The striker has 36 goals to his name with three games to go.

Midfielders Kevin De Bruyne – who was so crucial to City’s title charge – and Phil Foden posted similar photos, while defender Aymeric Laporte took to Instagram as he posted a picture of himself celebrating.

Next to Laporte’s message, he wrote: ‘ANOTHER (ANOTHER, ANOTHER, ANOTHER, ANOTHER) ONE. Thank you to absolutely everyone involved from top to bottom. Everyone fought for it. More to come hopefully soon, but we can already be proud of this one. COME TO TOWN!!’

A banner was also erected outside the Etihad Stadium shortly after City were confirmed as champions, displaying captain Ilkay Gundogan with the rest of his Premier League-winning squad.

Fans also started gathering outside the stadium immediately after Arsenal’s loss to Forest.

As impressive as Haaland’s goals are this season, Guardiola’s decision to switch from a 4-3-3 to revive the ruthless form that saw him reel in his protege, Mikel Arteta.

With the elite now sealed, the club’s gaze will unsurprisingly be on completing the remaining components of a potential Treble that are up for grabs.

First, on June 3, they face bitter rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final, before taking on Inter Milan in a bid to win a maiden Champions League title seven days later in Istanbul.

As a result, there could be departures for those who haven’t figured so heavily so far this term, with the Spanish boss surely unwilling to risk the likes of De Bruyne, Haaland and John Stones, who have been so essential to their success this term. .

