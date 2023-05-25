Massive building fire breaks out in central Sydney, starts to collapse

NNA – A seven-storey building in Surry Hills in centralnbsp;Sydney, with plumes of smoke drifting over the city and nearby streets shut down.

Hundreds of people have been evacuated from the area as the fire burns through several levels of the multi-storey building on Randle Street near Central Station.

The fire is sending large plumes of smoke into the air with some sections of the exterior walls crumbling onto the pavement below.

As of 5pm, firefighters said they haven#39;t recorded any injuries caused by the blaze but warned it is a #39;developing situation#39;.

There are concerns the blaze is spreading to neighbourhood buildings.﻿

Initial reports suggest the building was abandoned but hundreds of people in nearby apartments and office buildings have been evacuated.nbsp;

