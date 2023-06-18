WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees personal terms with Arsenal and wants move to Gunners’… with Mikel Arteta’s side preparing new offer

Chelsea striker Kai Havertz agreed personal terms ahead of Arsenal transfer

The 24-year-old striker is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side this summer

Arsenal reportedly optimistic about completing deal after international break

Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees to personal terms with Arsenal and wants to join the club’