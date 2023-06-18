Sun. Jun 18th, 2023

    News

    Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees to personal terms with Arsenal and wants to join the club’

    By

    Jun 18, 2023 , , , , , , , ,
    Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees to personal terms with Arsenal and wants to join the club’

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees personal terms with Arsenal and wants move to Gunners’… with Mikel Arteta’s side preparing new offer

    Chelsea striker Kai Havertz agreed personal terms ahead of Arsenal transfer
    The 24-year-old striker is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side this summer
    Arsenal reportedly optimistic about completing deal after international break

    By Adrian Bishop for Mailonline

    Chelsea striker Kai Havertz ‘agrees to personal terms with Arsenal and wants to join the club’

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Mali’s military junta holds referendum expected to pave the way to elections

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Wing Of United Flight Collides With Delta Plane Tail; FAA Investigating

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mass Shooting At Washington’s Gorge Amphitheatre During Music Festival

    Jun 18, 2023
    News

    Mum reveals how she lost more than $100k to man she met on Tinder in cruel ‘pig butchering’ scam

    Jun 18, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy