Two fans were shot dead at Garanti Rate Field on Friday night as the White Sox played Athletics, police confirmed.

According to the audio of Chicago 16th and 17th District Police Twitter Scannerone victim was scratched in the stomach and another victim was shot in the leg.

The victim, shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital of the University of Chicago.

A third victim was not injured.

Police later confirmed that there had been a “shooting” at the stadium. reported by Charlie De Mar of CBS News Chicago.

According to Chicago Police Scanner audio, the bloodshed took place in Section 162.

The game ended as the White Sox lost 12-4.

However, a post-match concert meant to feature rapper Vanilla Ice was canceled due to ‘technical issues’, according to a message on the stadium video board.

A fan named Tom Miller said ABC Chicago that he was seated two rows behind where the shooting took place.

Miller said security led him and others to Section Six for about 45 minutes.