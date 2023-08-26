Gateway Motorway Brisbane: Four in hospital after seven-car pileup and truck tyre blowout

Long delays on the busy Gateway Freeway

Multiple accidents causing up to 19 injuries

A seven-car pile-up and a blown truck tire wreaks havoc on one of Queensland’s busiest highways.

Around 12:45 a.m., a police spokeswoman confirmed eight cars collided in a bumper-to-bumper crash on the Gateway Freeway, bringing traffic to a halt.

Paramedics examined 19 people at the scene, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed that none of the patients suffered serious injuries.

The highway was closed to northbound traffic for around 45 minutes before reopening but with a new speed limit of 60 km/h.

Police respond to the southbound Gateway Highway at Eagle Farm after a truck and car collide. Significant delays are expected in both directions on the Gateway Freeway and motorists are urged to avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7OG2ItC0rt — Queensland Police (@QldPolice) August 26, 2023

The freeway near Eagle Farm remains closed in both directions after a truck tire explosion led to a collision between a truck and a car around 1:05 p.m.

Paramedics took four patients, two adults and two children, to Logan Hospital for further treatment.

The condition of the patients is unknown at this time.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and a passenger caused delays on the motorway near Murrarie after their bike crashed into a guardrail near Lytton Rd.

They were not seriously injured in the accident.