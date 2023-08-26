Gateway Motorway Brisbane: Four in hospital after seven-car pileup and truck tyre blowout

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines
Gateway Motorway Brisbane: Four people hospitalized after seven-car pile-up and truck tire explosion
Long delays on the busy Gateway Freeway
Multiple accidents causing up to 19 injuries
A seven-car pile-up and a blown truck tire wreaks havoc on one of Queensland’s busiest highways.
Around 12:45 a.m., a police spokeswoman confirmed eight cars collided in a bumper-to-bumper crash on the Gateway Freeway, bringing traffic to a halt.
Paramedics examined 19 people at the scene, but a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed that none of the patients suffered serious injuries.
The highway was closed to northbound traffic for around 45 minutes before reopening but with a new speed limit of 60 km/h.
At around 12.45pm, a police spokeswoman confirmed eight cars collided in a bumper-to-bumper crash on the Gateway Freeway (pictured), bringing traffic to a halt
The freeway near Eagle Farm remains closed in both directions after a truck tire explosion led to a collision between a truck and a car around 1:05 p.m.
Paramedics took four patients, two adults and two children, to Logan Hospital for further treatment.
The condition of the patients is unknown at this time.
Meanwhile, a motorcyclist and a passenger caused delays on the motorway near Murrarie after their bike crashed into a guardrail near Lytton Rd.
They were not seriously injured in the accident.
