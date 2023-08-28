Mon. Aug 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mallorca: A cruise ship and freight ship collided amid a storm

    Aug 28, 2023

    NNA – A cruise ship broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel during a storm in Mallorca, Spain.

    Passengers on Britannia, a Pamp;O Cruises ship based in Southampton, described how after it broke loose the ship quot;floated away like a paper boatquot;. A walkway also fell into the sea.

    A small number of people are being cared for onboard after sustaining minor injuries, Pamp;O said.nbsp;

    It said the ship will stay in Palma to allow for a technical assessment.–BBC

