Mallorca: A cruise ship and freight ship collided amid a storm

NNA – A cruise ship broke free from moorings and collided with a freight vessel during a storm in Mallorca, Spain.

Passengers on Britannia, a Pamp;O Cruises ship based in Southampton, described how after it broke loose the ship quot;floated away like a paper boatquot;. A walkway also fell into the sea.

A small number of people are being cared for onboard after sustaining minor injuries, Pamp;O said.nbsp;

It said the ship will stay in Palma to allow for a technical assessment.–BBC

