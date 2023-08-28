Sabrina Carpenter’s Horny ‘Nonsense’ Outros Are an Eras Tour Highlight

Hector Vivas/TAS23

William Shakespeare never got to meet Sabrina Carpenter, but if he did, I’d like to think he would’ve complimented her rhyming prowess.

More likely is that he would’ve been jealous of her. Carpenter has become Shakespeare for girls of the 2020s, her verses speaking to the desire to get laid, be sexy, and have fun. The crystallization of these feminine urge-focused lyrics, though? Carpenter’s changing series of horny rhymes that she sings as an outro to her song “Nonsense.”

“Nonsense,” the fifth single from her 2022 album Emails I Can’t Send, is currently Carpenter’s most popular track on Spotify. The recorded version’s final verse, which Carpenter still sings before each new live outro, goes: “This song is catchier than chickenpox is/ I bet your house is where my other sock is/ Woke up this morning, thought I’d write a pop hit/ How quickly can you take your clothes off—pop quiz?” She then immediately erupts into laughter.

Read more at The Daily Beast.