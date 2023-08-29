German ISIS bride who chained up five-year-old Yazidi slave girl in the sun and let her die of thirst, then held a gun to the head of the child’s mother to stop her crying is jailed for 14 years

Wenisch left the five-year-old boy to die of thirst while chained to the sun.

A German woman who joined Islamic State and chained a five-year-old Yazidi slave girl, leaving her to die of thirst under the scorching sun, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison by a Munich court.

Jennifer Wenisch, originally from Lohne, Lower Saxony, joined ISIS in Iraq and left the young woman to die of thirst from wetting the bed in August 2015.

She and her then-husband, an ISIS fighter, had bought the young Yazidi woman and her mother into domestic slavery and committed horrific acts of abuse.

The woman argued in court that her husband had immobilized the girl and left her to die, but the judges decided that she was equally responsible for the girl’s fate.

Prosecutors also noted that Wenisch then put a gun to the slave mother’s head and threatened to shoot her in an attempt to stop her from crying over her daughter’s horrible fate.

The Higher Regional Court in Munich charged Wenisch, 32, this morning with slavery resulting in death and accused her of having “acted out of contempt for others”.

Defendant Jennifer Wenisch arrives in the courtroom for her trial in Munich, on October 25, 2021.

The sentence comes after the German Federal Court of Justice dismissed an appeal by Wenisch, who was initially convicted in October 2021 orf two counts of crimes against humanity involving slavery, in one case resulting in death, being an accessory to attempted murder, and membership in a foreign terrorist organization.

Wenisch was detained while trying to renew her identity papers at the German embassy in Ankara in 2016 and deported to Germany.

Her ex-husband, an Iraqi citizen identified only as Taha Al-J., was convicted by a Frankfurt court in November 2021 of genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes and bodily harm resulting in death.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

The girl’s mother, who survived captivity, testified in both trials.

Following her conversion to Islam, Wenisch was recruited by the terrorist organization in mid-2015 for the group’s self-described hisbah moral police.

She patrolled city parks in IS-occupied Fallujah and Mosul, armed with an AK-47 assault rifle, a pistol and an explosive vest.

The group tasked him with ensuring IS’s strict rules on dress code, public behavior and bans on alcohol and tobacco.

German law allows life imprisonment in cases where the defendant’s actions result in the death of a person.

Wenisch’s initial trial began in April 2019 and is one of the first examples of legal proceedings for the Islamic State group’s brutal treatment of Yazidis.

The Yazidis, a Kurdish-speaking group from northern Iraq, have been specifically targeted and oppressed by jihadists beginning in 2015.

London-based human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, who was involved in a campaign to have ISIS crimes against the Yazidi community recognized as “genocide”, was part of the team representing the Yazidi girl’s mother.

Germany has charged a number of German and foreign citizens with war crimes and crimes against humanity committed abroad, using the legal principle of universal jurisdiction that allows crimes to be prosecuted even if they were committed in a foreign country.