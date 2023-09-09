Pundit Andrew Sullivan – who backed Biden in 2020 – calls for him to step down as he slams president’s ‘ancient, botoxed, fillered face’ while insisting ‘no-one rooted in human reality’ believes he can last until 2028

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A famous political pundit who supported President Joe Biden in the 2020 election is calling for his resignation before 2024 – arguing that the Democrat is simply too old to serve another term.

Andrew Sullivan, former editor-in-chief of The New Republic, made this point in an essay on his Substack The weekly dish Friday titled “It’s Time for Biden to Leave the Stage.”

Sullivan, an unorthodox conservative who is quick to criticize lawmakers on both the left and right, noted that he voted for Biden, 80, out of disdain for Donald Trump, and would do so again if it was necessary – but that he hoped that the 80-year-old Democrat would step down.

“Whenever you hear him speak, he’s also a little absent, eyes now barely visible in his old, botoxed, filled face, words often garbled, ghostly white mane peeking through “over his collar in the back, sometimes rallying to the point, or strangely loud whispers,” Sullivan wrote.

“This is the man, according to the Democratic Party, who will be fully capable of serving as president for five more years until the age of 86. No one anchored in human reality believes this, or should believe it,” he added.

Andrew Sullivan made the case for Biden’s resignation in an essay Friday on his Substack The Weekly Dish titled “It’s Time for Biden to Leave the Stage.”

Sullivan, echoing the title of his essay, discussed an incident earlier this week in which the president abruptly left the stage during a Medal of Honor ceremony.

Critics have accused Biden of disrespecting the aging Vietnam veteran, who stood awkwardly alone during the closing blessing, but the White House insists the outing was timed to limit Biden’s exposure to participants as COVID cases rise.

Sullivan offered a third explanation: The president is simply too old and can no longer behave in the way Americans expect of their leader.

In his essay, Sullivan proposed a number of viable candidates to step in if Biden drops out of the race, including Democratic governors Jared Polis, Josh Shapiro, Gavin Newsom, Gretchen Whitmer, JB Pritzker and Wes Moore.

“Senators Warren, Klobuchar or Booker could run again, just like Buttigieg. Others will emerge,” he added.

As for Vice President Kamala Harris, Sullivan calls her a “clear non-starter,” adding, “which is a big part of why we’re stuck where we are.”

“But there’s no reason she can’t throw her hat in the ring (and Biden should remain strictly neutral),” he added.

For her part, Harris insisted Wednesday that she was prepared to “take over” for Biden if he became ill and could not continue to lead the country.

The vice president presented the worst-case scenario, but insisted that Biden is fine and can continue to serve a second term until he is 86.

Harris, who has struggled with disastrous approval ratings, defended the president’s age in an interview with the Associated Press at the ASEAN summit in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The AP’s Chris Megerian pointed to last week’s AP-NORC poll that found 77% of Americans, including 69% of Democrats, thought Biden was too old to run for office.

A Wall Street Journal poll released Monday found similar results, with 73 percent of voters saying Biden is too old to run again, including two-thirds of Democrats.

Harris dismissed concerns and said Biden was prepared to serve as president until January 2025.

“First, let me say that our president has been an extraordinary leader who has accomplished things that previous presidents hoped, dreamed and promised to do, but did not achieve,” he said. -she declared.

Vice President Kamala Harris insisted Wednesday that she is ready to “succeed” President Joe Biden, but assured Americans he is prepared to serve as president until he is 86 years old.

“So yes, I see him every day, a lot of the time we spend together is in the Oval Office, where I see his ability to understand problems and solve them in a way that no one else does. “Nothing else can do to make intelligent decisions. And important decisions on behalf of the American people have been made,” Harris continued.

“And so I will tell you that I think the American people ultimately want to know that their president keeps his promises – and that Joe Biden keeps his promises,” the vice president added.

Harris also responded in the affirmative when asked by Megerian if she was ready to become president.

“Yes,” she said.

He then asked her to “describe this process”.

“Well, first of all, I respond to your assumption, but Joe Biden will be fine, so that’s not going to come to fruition,” Harris said.