Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are slammed for posting groveling ‘lawyered’ apology for sending character letters on behalf of double rapist Danny Masterson

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have responded to backlash over letters written to the judge in the case of convicted rapist Danny Masterson, sparking even more fury from people online.

Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter: “The letters, which contained numerous Scientology formulations, were intended to weaken the victims drugged by Danny.”

“We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the letters we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton, 45, began in a short video posted to Instagram on Saturday.

Mila, 40, added: “We support the victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future.

Critics were quick to flock to X, formerly known as Twitter, to release their dismay at the “lawyer” excuses. Journalist Yashar Ali wrote on the site: “It is important to note that the letters were not simple character letters that you would write for a friend. The letters, which contained numerous Scientological formulations, were intended to destabilize the victims drugged by Danny.

Masterson was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison earlier this week after a jury found him guilty of raping two women in the early 2000s.

Their friend: After he was convicted of raping two women, Hollywood stars pleaded for clemency

The couple took turns speaking while Ashton added: “A few months ago, Danny’s family contacted us and asked us to write character letters to represent the person we had known for 25 years so that the judge can take this fully into consideration.

Mila added: “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the justice system or the validity of the jury’s decision.”

“They were intended to be read by the judge. And not to undermine the victims’ testimonies or re-traumatize them in any way. We would never want to do that. And we are sorry if this happened,” Ashton stressed.

“Our thoughts go out to every person who has ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse or rape,” Mila said to conclude her statement.

Since the cast’s letters were published, fans haven’t taken Ashton and Mila lightly.

Ashton and Mila wrote letters to the judge in Danny Masterson’s case vouching for his character