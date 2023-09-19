Tue. Sep 19th, 2023

    News

    BBC removes branded content from Russell, saying it “now falls below audience expectations”

    By

    Sep 19, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,
    BBC removes branded content from Russell, saying it “now falls below audience expectations”

    WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

    The BBC said it has removed Russell Brand programming from its streaming services iPlayer and BBC Sounds, saying it “has determined that it now falls below public expectations.”

    The comedian is facing allegations of rape, sexual assault and emotional abuse, which he has denied. An investigation by the Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches found that Brand committed sexual misconduct between 2006 and 2013.

    “The BBC does not ban or remove content when it is public unless we have justification to do so,” a BBC news report quoted a representative of the British public broadcaster as saying. “There is limited content featuring Russell Brand on iPlayer and Sounds. We have reviewed that content and made an informed decision to remove some of it as we have determined that the content is now below audience expectations.”

    BBC removes branded content from Russell, saying it “now falls below audience expectations”

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Michail Antonio makes bold claim his high-flying West Ham side will finish ABOVE Liverpool in the Premier League this season ahead of their clash at Anfield this Sunday

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    The Secret to the Perfect Pint Unveiled: Foam Lovers Rejoice, Others Beware

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    Ukraine is trying to get a captured mayor back from Russia more than a year after he went missing

    Sep 19, 2023
    News

    House Judiciary Committee threatens to subpoena FBI over Charles McGonigal documents

    Sep 19, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy