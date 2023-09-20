Wed. Sep 20th, 2023

    Trade Minister, Algerian Ambassador discuss trade cooperation

    Sep 20, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Economy and Trade, Amin Salam, on Wednesday welcomed the newly appointed Algerian Ambassador to Lebanon, Rachid Belbaki, who paid him a protocol visit upon assuming his diplomatic duties in Lebanon.nbsp;

    The pair discussed an array of general affairs and ldquo;the very distinguished relationship that brings together Algeria and Lebanon: one people and two states.rdquo;Discussions also focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the region, as well as on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Algeria, especially at the level of economic and trade cooperation.

