Tori Spelling wishes mother Candy Spelling a happy birthday DESPITE years-long feud amid the star’s money woes

Tori Spelling took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her mother Candy Spelling a happy 78th birthday, amid years of tension between the two over family finances and communication issues.

Spelling, 50, posted a carousel of photos of them together over the years, from her childhood to Candy holding her grandchildren.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 star captioned the image, “Happy Birthday Mommy aka @candyspelling…I love you.”

Tori said she was “grateful” to be Candy’s daughter, adding, “Some of my happiest memories are laughing so hard with you that we were happy we could cry uncontrollably and you would squeak your LOL did… @randyspelling, you know that one!’

She continued, “It usually also involves tickle parties and food fights (maybe ice cream).”

Tori — who has been staying in cheap hotels and RV parks in recent months — said she never took for granted “the beautiful life” that Candy and her late father Aaron Spelling raised her and her brother Randy.

She concluded her post by saying: ‘I am such a resilient and strong person and I owe so much to you. Strong women run in our family.

‘I’ll pass it on. I loved it and still love watching horror movies in bed with you. Always. Xo.”

Spelling, 50, is mother of five children with estranged husband Dean McDermott, 56 – Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 11, and Beau, six. McDermott is also father to son, Jack, 24, whom he shares with ex, Mary Jo Eustace, 61.

Tori grew up immersed in Hollywood luxury, as her late father Aaron Spelling produced hit shows like Dynasty, Charlie’s Angels and The Love Boat, as well as Melrose Place, Charmed and Beverly Hills, 90210.

She has had a complicated relationship with Candy over the years: Aaron Spelling died in June 2006, less than a year after Tori made headlines in 2005 for her extramarital affair with McDermott while they were both married; her to Charlie Shahnaian, and McDermott to Eustace.

She and McDermott fled to Fiji in May 2006, just a month before Aaron died.

Aaron left behind a $500 million empire, while Tori’s inheritance was $800,000.

Candy beamed with pride as she nursed toddler Tori in a photo the actress posted

Among the images Tori shared was a mother-daughter photo in which they matched in green velvet dresses while wearing jewelry and posing with a poodle

Tori shared a throwback of herself and her mother putting on dresses when she was a child

Candy posed with two of her grandchildren in a photo that Tori shared on the social media site

Candy addressed the deep family rift in a 2009 interview with 94.7 WMAS-FM, where she made it clear that she was angry at Tori’s actions before Aaron died.

The mother and daughter have slowly been on better terms, as Tori said on Jeff Lewis Live in October that she and her mother “text every day”

In her 2008 book sTORI Telling, Tori said her family was disappointed that she had eloped with McDermott.

“My daughter decided one day that she wasn’t going to talk to my husband, myself and my son, and that’s how it’s gone on for the last, oh gosh, four or five years,” Candy said. “And it was sad. That’s actually the death of my husband. After that he just didn’t want to live anymore.’

Candy released an open letter in 2009 saying that she and Tori had not spoken in years and that she had not yet been introduced to her grandchild Stella, who was one year old at the time.

“You haven’t responded to my emails, calls, and texts,” Candy said. ‘You say you’re looking at my website, so I’m trying to reach you that way. I want to see you and your family – privately, like the ‘normal family’ you say you always wanted.”

Tori said in an interview with People at the time that although she and Candy were “just never right for each other,” they didn’t argue and Tori was okay with letting Candy see her grandchildren.

“I didn’t cut her off in any way,” Tori said. “She is welcome to make the effort if she wants to be present in their lives. She knows how to reach me, she knows where we live. If she wants to see her grandchildren, she should really make an effort to visit them.’

The mother and daughter have slowly been on better terms, as Tori said on Jeff Lewis Live in October that she and her mother “text every day.”

On August 20, she posted an image of her hospital wristband on social media

Spelling was photographed at a June event at Universal Studios Hollywood in LA

Tori appeared to be recovering after spending several days in a hospital with an unknown illness last month when she entered a medical facility on August 17.

On August 20, she posted an image of her hospital wristband on social media while praising her children.

“Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind people for the core kids who stay positive no matter what comes our way,” she said.

Spelling, who is divorced from McDermott, was spotted staying at an RV park in Ventura County, California, with her five children earlier this month. Before that, the family was seen staying at a $100-a-night motel in Ventura County.

Before her hospitalization, Spelling was seen working on a project in Los Angeles.

A source told DailyMail.com earlier this month that Spelling was “having some money problems” and as a result was looking forward to returning to the reality TV genre.

“Tori is currently caught between a rock and a hard place as she tries to figure out what her next job will be,” the source said. “Now that the strike is in full effect, she is considering doing a little more in the world of reality competition shows.”

Spelling left a rental home where she and her children had been staying in May amid what she said was an ongoing mold problem that was affecting the family’s health.