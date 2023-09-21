Can YOU find the eight odd leaves in less than 10 seconds? Tricky autumnal brain teaser will put your keen eye to the test

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

A new challenging brainteaser will have you scratching your head and reminding you of the fresh leaves that will fall in the coming autumn months.

The mind-boggling teaser will likely have your mind spinning in all directions as you try to figure out where the deceptive leaves are hiding.

The mind-boggling puzzle was created by online casino gaming experts, Spin Genie UK.

At first glance, the teaser is somewhat misleading and appears easy for puzzle-breakers to solve.

And gamers say it’s not too challenging: 85 percent of people discover all eight in less than 10 seconds.

But don’t worry if you’re among the 15 percent who struggle to find the eight camouflaged leaves in the sea of ​​seemingly similar plants, because as you read on, all will be revealed.

The autumn months have arrived and so do the fresh yellow, orange and brown leaves that adorn the ground. Gaming experts at online casino Spin Genie have created this autumn-themed teaser to get your brain working

If you take a quick look at the set of leaves, it can be quite easy to spot a yellow leaf that sticks out like a sore thumb, seven rows to the right.

The challenging part is spotting the slightly darker leaves that seem to disguise themselves more skillfully.

If you look to the right you can see one two rows down, while another can be seen tucked away in the right corner.

Another sits opposite in the left corner, while the other three take center stage – a cascading bang in the middle, another four rows higher than the bottom and the last, three rows lower on the left.

And finally, perhaps the most challenging thing to spot: the slightly lighter, peach-colored leaves.

This tricky find is located seven rows away, on the other side of its slightly more obvious yellow counterpart.

If you’re not one of the 85 percent who can see all eight leaves in less than ten seconds, there’s no need to panic because the answer is here and you can see the leaves scattered throughout the puzzle above.

Want to solve another mind-boggling brainteaser?

Put together by Malta-based gaming expert Slingo, the puzzle challenges your eyes to a clever game of hide and seek.

To the untrained eye, it looks deceptively simple — and you might even wonder how long it could take to find one pumpkin latte among other lattes.

But to make things even more difficult, the picture is chock full of other types of lattes.

A quick scan of the puzzle will have your eyes playing tricks on you as you discover a range of different latte flavors.

Fall is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate than with a pumpkin latte! This tricky new brainteaser, put together by Malta-based gaming expert Slingo, challenges your eyes to find a pumpkin latte among dozens of other lattes

The wait is over: look at a pumpkin latte on the far right, about three-quarters of the way down the image

Don’t worry, if you’re still stuck, here’s a hint: look for a pumpkin latte all the way to the right, about three-quarters of the way down.

Here’s another optical illusion that will leave even the most intelligent people scratching their heads – because it asks people to pinpoint a very small change.

The brainteaser, created by FreshersLivelooks deceptively simple, but it takes more attention than you think to find the number 38 in a sea of ​​58s.

Only those with the sharpest eyes will make it – with the hard-to-find number hidden on a neon green background.

People are challenged to find the single 38 in 10 seconds, but can you do that too?

If you’re having a hard time, don’t worry. All you have to do is scroll to see the solution!

If you can’t find it at first glance, here’s a hint: stick to the top of the photo.

You may also want to keep your eyes focused on the center of the image.

But if you are really struggling to find the solution, let us show you the answer…

This tricky new optical illusion will leave even the most intelligent people scratching their heads as it asks people to pinpoint a very small change

In the meantime, this mind-boggling brainteaser may leave you scratching your head at your desk.

The puzzle, created by the UK’s Rainbow Riches Casino, looks deceptively simple, but it takes more attention than you think to count all the triangles in the picture.

Although it takes most people more than six minutes to count the triangles, you might surprise yourself at how quickly you can find them if you put your mind to it.

Why not clear the distractions on your desk and take the time to see how quickly you can do it?

The brainteaser, created by FreshersLive, looks deceptively simple, but it takes more attention than you think to find the number 38 in a sea of ​​58s

This brainteaser looks deceptively simple, but it takes an average of six minutes for people to solve the puzzle

Remember that each segment at the top can create its own triangle, and when combined with another segment it can form a new triangle.

Do you think you have found all the triangle shapes? Check your answer below!

There are 24 individual triangles hidden in the tricky green and white themed brainteaser.

So easy when you know the answer! It turns out that there are a total of 24 triangles in this challenging brainteaser

In the meantime, this clever new puzzle is the perfect way to test your critical thinking skills and put your observation skills to the test at the same time.

The Hungarian artist Gergely Dudas, also known as Dudolf is back with another stunning brainteaser that is guaranteed to leave you confused.

The popular cartoonist has challenged you to find a total of four pigeons among dozens of cockatoos – and that’s no easy task.

The challenging puzzle features a number of cockatoos lined up close together, with some sporting colorful accessories such as scarves and sunglasses.

Test your intelligence and your observation skills by spotting a total of four pigeons among dozens of cockatoos

Because the white pigeons have exactly the same color as the cockatoos, it seems impossible at first to spot four of them.

The entire work of art is an ongoing mystery that seems increasingly difficult the longer you analyze it.

However, if you’re still baffled, scroll down for some help finding the adorable pigeons.

Move your eyes to the far left side of the frame, about a third of the way down, to catch the first two doves.

Now go about halfway to the far right and then to the bottom of the artwork to see the last two.