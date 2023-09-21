Thu. Sep 21st, 2023

    News

    Accused Groper Matt Schlapp Laughably Blames ‘Woke’ Politics for His Fox News Ban

    By

    Sep 21, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Accused Groper Matt Schlapp Laughably Blames ‘Woke’ Politics for His Fox News Ban

    Newsmax

    American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp, who is currently facing a multi-million dollar sexual battery and defamation lawsuit for allegedly groping a GOP strategist, suggested with a straight face on Thursday that his ubiquitous Fox News appearances dried up because the network became too “woke.”

    During a Newsmax panel discussion on Fox chairman Rupert Murdoch stepping down, Schlapp wove a far-fetched narrative that his particular brand of MAGA conservatism had become unwelcome in recent years because Murdoch had steered the conservative cable giant to the left.

    “This is really amazing news. Fox News has played a critical role in championing conservative causes for a very long time,” he noted. “I was on Fox practically every day for years and years and years.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

