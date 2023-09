NNA ndash; The Qatari Embassy in Beirut on Tuesday issued a statement noting that the newly appointed Qatari Ambassador to Lebanon, Saud bin Abdul Rahman Al-Thani, paid on Monday evening an acquaintance visit to Head of Loyalty to Resistance parliamentary bloc, Mohammad Raad.

The statement added that talks between the pair touched on bilateral relations between Lebanon and Qatar, as well as on the general situation in Lebanon and the region.

