NNA – Caretaker Minister of Public Works, Ali Hamieh, wrote today on platformnbsp;ldquo;Xrdquo;: ldquo;Dear people: the imagesnbsp;and videos show the seriousness of the condition of the water canal flowing from the heights in Dbayeh, loaded with waste and dirt, which inevitably leads to the closure of the outfalls on the highway, which we are constantly isolating…This constitutes a threat to public safety and those concerned must take deterrent measures immediately.rdquo;

========R.Sh.