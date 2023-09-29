Horrific Attack: Assailant Assaults Ex-Wife, Inflicts Severe Injuries, Forces Young Son to Witness

Azamat Estebesov, 39, tortured his ex-wife Asel Nogoibaeva, 36, ‘for hours’

The rapist allegedly cut off Asel’s nose and ears as she screamed in pain.

A convicted rapist allegedly cut off his ex-wife’s nose and ears during a horrific attack that lasted several hours – and made his 10-year-old son watch in terror.

Azamat Estebesov, 39, tortured his ex-wife Asel Nogoibaeva, 36, “for hours” while their horrified son was forced to watch the barbaric knife attack at their home in Kyrgyzstan.

Estebesov, who was convicted of raping Asel but was not imprisoned, allegedly attacked his wife after accusing her of cheating on him.

The rapist allegedly attacked the mother of two as she took her son to school near the capital Bishkek, knocking her unconscious with the force of his brutal assault. He then took the mother and child back to their apartment.

It was here that Estebesov launched the horrific attack that lasted hours, cutting off Asel’s nose and ears as she screamed in agony – all while their child hid under the covers.

Blood was seen on the floor of the family home after Asel was attacked by her ex-husband

A neighbor woke up during the night and reported hearing a man’s voice shouting: “Don’t cry, otherwise I will get angry.”

“I immediately called the police,” the neighbor said. “When the door opened, he ran out of the kitchen and attacked the police (before being arrested). There was blood everywhere in the apartment.

They added: “Asel was also covered in blood. He cut off his nose and ears. The bones were visible thanks to the knife wounds. He tortured her with real cruelty.

“When she was rescued, he shouted at her that he would stab her more if she reported it to the police.”

Doctors fought for eight hours to save Asel’s life, who is now severely disfigured, according to reports.

The attack happened shortly after Adel went to police to warn that her life was in danger, Elken said.

Asel has now gone public with his name in a bid to raise money to travel from his native Kyrgyzstan to Turkey for £37,000 surgery to reconstruct his mutilated face.

Her cousin Diana Elken, who is managing the fundraiser, said Asel was still hospitalized.

“I cannot accept this face, because nothing remains of Assel’s ears and nose,” Elken said.

“We contacted the police several times and filmed the beatings,” she said.

“The police came, they took him away for two days and then released him (when he committed his last horrific attack).”

Estebesov was detained pending further investigation after criminal proceedings were opened on charges of grievous bodily harm.

He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted.