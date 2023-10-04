Accusations Arise as Nicola Peltz Steals the Spotlight in Red Leather Dress at Netflix Documentary Premiere with Beckham Family

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

Nicola Peltz was accused of trying to ‘steal the show’ as she posed alongside the Beckham family at the premiere of Netflix documentary BECKHAM.

The actress, 28, turned heads in a red leather dress which she teamed with sheer tights and black leather boots at The Curzon Mayfair on Tuesday evening.

However, many took to social media to accuse Brooklyn Beckham’s wife of wanting to “be the center of attention.”

The billionaire heiress was wowed by the bright red ensemble, but people noticed that the Beckham family were all wearing more muted tones.

One person wrote: ‘Why Nicole always likes to…steal the show?? Family black and white, she wears red. NETFLIX LOGO COLOR’.

Another said: ‘Okay, I don’t have the red jacket that ruined the whole photo.’

Someone else wrote: ‘She acted like she was the star of that movie.’

While another wrote: ‘I bet the women in question knew what she was doing. No doubt I wanted to be the center of attention. #attention seeker #justno’

While others disagreed and stood up for Nicola saying everyone wears a different variety of colours.

One person wrote: ‘Why can’t she wear what she wants. You’re a bully

Another said: ‘Are you color blind? I see cream, pink, brown-red.’ Someone else wrote: ‘This is beautiful all together.’

Nicola and Brooklyn looked as in love as ever as they joined David and Victoria and siblings Romeo, 21, Cruz, 18, and Harper, 12, at the Netflix event.

For the occasion, Victoria looked glamorous in a white blazer with a plunging neckline and satin lapels, which she paired with straight-leg trousers.

The united front comes after Victoria and her daughter-in-law have been plagued by rumors of a feud since Nicola tied the knot with Brooklyn last year.

While Victoria and Nicola were at the center of the drama, they appeared to be in good spirits at the after-party on Tuesday night.

The Cold War started when Victoria and Nicola fell out over her wedding dress and the Transformers star accused her new mother-in-law of stealing the spotlight at her wedding.

The Beckhams refused to pay for Brooklyn’s US green card, a source claims, and recently the former Spice Girl turned her son and daughter-in-law away from her new Paris Fashion Week show, says another family insider.

A source who knows Nicola well said the drama started around her and Brooklyn’s Palm Beach, Florida, wedding and only escalated.

As a celebrity designer, many in the fashion world assumed that Victoria would design Nicola’s wedding dress. But instead, the bride appeared on the May cover of Vogue in Valentino couture.

Nicola later gave an interview in which he insisted that withdrawing Victoria’s offer was not intended as a slight to her new mother-in-law.

However, the family appeared to show a united front at the premiere of their all-encompassing Netflix show, titled BECKHAM, which hits screens at 8am on Wednesday and will see the Beckhams give an unprecedented insight into their family life.

To celebrate the show’s release, Victoria, 49, put on quite the display in a white suit as she stepped out alongside her former footballer husband, 48, at the premiere

In the all-encompassing Beckham documentary, the Beckhams will provide an intimate insight into their marriage and early romance, charting their family life and David’s football career.

The couple have been married for 24 years since first meeting in 1997 and now have four children.

Now David and Victoria are ready to reveal their highly publicized romance on camera, including the tougher parts of their marriage and ‘rumors of infidelity scandals’.

And ahead of the show’s much-anticipated release, director Fisher Stevens has opened up about how it was “uncomfortable” asking David and Victoria about the “issues” with their marriage.

Speak with The Sunday timesFisher said, “It wasn’t pleasant, but we got into it.”

For me, I approached it as, “How did your marriage survive?” and you’ll see how he reacts,” he continued.

“I spoke to both of them about the difficulties they went through.”

Netflix says: ‘the series takes you on that rollercoaster and builds a surprising, personal and definitive story of one of the most recognizable and researched athletes of all time’

Producer John Battsek added, “They were both willing to tell us what we wanted to know. I’m sure you’ll say, “Of course you would.” But they were. There was no, “You will not ask or do that.”

“Fisher and I thought that might be the case, but we were clear from the start that we would only do this if we could go in any direction we wanted. And we did that.’

A teaser clip for the Beckham documentary shows Victoria and David lifting the lid on their initial attraction to each other.

The pair met at a charity football match in 1997 and have now given insight into that first meeting and what they thought of each other.

Victoria showed off her relaxed side as she sat on a sofa in the clip, saying: ‘The fact that I went to the Games was really about – some might say I was stalking him, I would say see him.’

Victoria admitted that when she saw David at the bar in the Manchester United players’ lounge after a match, he caught her attention because he was with his parents and was clearly a family man.

She said: ‘When I saw him in the footballers’ lounge, all the other footballers were sitting at the bar, and he was standing talking to his parents, and I’m very close to my family, and I loved that side of him.’

Giving his side of the story, David simply said of their first meeting, “I just liked her.”

While Victoria said: ‘I just liked him, it was that simple.’

It turned out to be love at first sight for the couple, who tied the knot just two years later in 1999 in a castle outside Dublin.

Their romance wasn’t always smooth sailing, however, as David’s mum Sandra revealed she feared her son would ‘lose everything’ when he started dating Victoria.

In the upcoming documentary, Sandra confessed that she feared David would be sidetracked from his career at Manchester United when Spice Girl Victoria arrived on the scene.

She said: ‘We were worried he would lose everything he worked for because football had always come first and suddenly that wasn’t the case anymore.’

But David and Victoria instead became a brand, winning lucrative contracts with clothing designers, health and fitness specialists, fashion magazines and perfume and cosmetics manufacturers.

Despite now being a power couple, Victoria said at the start of her relationship with David that her then-manager told her at the time to “keep it a secret.”