‘Sabrina’ Star Julia Ormond Sues Harvey Weinstein for Sexual Assault

ETIENNE LAURENT

An English actress has filed a lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein, claiming the disgraced movie mogul sexually assaulted her in 1995.

In the Wednesday lawsuit filed in Manhattan, Sabrina star Julia Ormond states that Weinstein sexually assaulted her after a business dinner. She alleges that Weinstein lured her into a room under the guise of giving her a massage before he allegedly forced her to give him oral sex and masturbated on her. The lawsuit also names Disney and CAA for allegedly telling her to stay quiet after the assault.

“After living for decades with the painful memories of my experiences at the hands of Harvey Weinstein, I am humbled and grateful to all those who have risked speaking out,” Ormond said. “Their courage and the Adult Survivors Act has provided me a window of opportunity and way to shed light on how powerful people and institutions like my talent agents at CAA, Miramax and Disney enabled and provided cover for Weinstein to assault me and countless others. I seek a level of personal closure by holding them accountable to acknowledge their part and the depth of its harms and hope that all of our increased understanding will lead to further protections for all of us at work.”

