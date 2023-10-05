Thu. Oct 5th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mawlawi addresses two letters to governors across Lebanon to tackle displaced Syrians’ crisis

    By

    Oct 5, 2023

    NNA – Caretaker Minister of Interior and Municipalities, Judge Bassam Mawlawi, on Thursday addressed two letters to governors across Lebanon requesting the following:

    ldquo;First, instructing each Lebanese districtrsquo;s Qaim Maqam to circulate to municipalities and mukhtars a decision strictly prohibiting the acceptance of any type of grant addressed to displaced Syrians, whether conditional or unconditional, so that such grants wouldnrsquo;t affect the displaced Syriansrsquo; stay in Lebanon and hinder their safe return to their country.

    Second, instructing each districtrsquo;s Qaim Maqam to circulate to municipalities and mukhtars the need to report periodically mdash; every fifteen days mdash; as per the measures mentioned in Circular 74 mdash; regarding the implementation of the Council of Ministersrsquo; decisions on the Syrian displacement crisis.rdquo;

