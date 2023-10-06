Fri. Oct 6th, 2023

    News

    Trump Dismisses $500 Million Lawsuit Against Michael Cohen—For Now

    By

    Oct 6, 2023 , , , , , ,
    Trump Dismisses $500 Million Lawsuit Against Michael Cohen—For Now

    Mike Segar/Reuters

    Donald Trump has voluntarily dismissed his $500 million federal lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, claiming that he’s too busy right now to continue pursuing the case.

    In a rambling statement, Trump’s campaign specified that Trump found it a bigger priority to be campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday than to be deposed for the Cohen lawsuit.

    “Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is scheduled to be in the Great State of New Hampshire, and while the President is fighting against the meritless claims that have been lodged against him in New York, Washington D.C., Florida, and Georgia, as well as continuing his winning campaign, where he is leading the Republicans by 60 points and Crooked Joe Biden by 11 points, to serve as our next President of the United States, President Trump has decided to temporarily pause his meritorious claims against Michael Cohen,” read a statement sent to CBS News from Trump’s campaign.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Teen riders sent flying onto the road as moped in St Marys, Sydney, runs red light and collides with a car

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Japanese Anime ‘The Concierge’ Set for North America Theatrical Release Via Crunchyroll

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    The ‘Southern Charm’ Taylor and Austen Drama Is Getting Juicy

    Oct 6, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Teen riders sent flying onto the road as moped in St Marys, Sydney, runs red light and collides with a car

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Japanese Anime ‘The Concierge’ Set for North America Theatrical Release Via Crunchyroll

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    The ‘Southern Charm’ Taylor and Austen Drama Is Getting Juicy

    Oct 6, 2023
    News

    Weather disasters caused by climate change displaced 43 million children, UNICEF

    Oct 6, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy