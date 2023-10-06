Travis Kelce Fires Back at Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Mr. Pfizer’ Taunts Following His Vaccination Campaign: ‘Who Could’ve Predicted I’d Enter the Vaccine Controversy?’

Travis Kelce and Aaron Rodgers joked around with each other last weekend

But the All-Pro tight end wasn’t offended by Rodgers’ vaccine-related taunts

DailyMail.com provides all the latest international sports news

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Travis Kelce has blasted Aaron Rodgers who challenged him with ‘Mr Pfizer’ comments about the Kansas City Chiefs star – who is dating Taylor Swift – starring in an advert about vaccination.

Kelce, who turned 34 this week, responded to comments from the New York Jets quarterback – who is an open anti-vaxxer – at a press conference on Friday.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said, smiling. ‘With that mustache I look like someone called Mr. Pfizer.

“Who knew I’d be in vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer to the Johnson and Johnson family over there,” Kelce continued, referring to Jets owner Woody Johnson’s ties to the pharmaceutical company (his great-grandfather co-founded it and Johnson inherited the company’s stock).

“Once I got the vaccine, I got it because I wanted to keep myself, my family and the people in this building safe. So yes, I stand by it, one thousand percent. I feel completely comfortable with him calling me ‘Mr Pfizer’.

Travis Kelce spoke to the media on Friday and made fun of Aaron Rodgers’ “Mr. Pfizer” joke

Travis Kelce on Aaron Rodgers calling him “Mr. Pfizer” on Tuesday: “I thought it was pretty good. With the mustache I look like someone named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d end up in vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer against the Johnson and Johnson family there.”… https://t.co/gTNfrcmnv1 pic.twitter.com/KubjHD0gEr — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 6, 2023

Travis Kelce chatted with Aaron Rodgers before his Chiefs defeated the Jets on Sunday night

Aaron Rodgers was hurt in Week 1 (right) but is likely hoping to return next season. Swift (left) attended the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday, where Kansas City earned a 23-20 victory

Kelce and Rodgers were talking before the Chiefs’ 23-20 win over the Jets last Sunday, which the quarterback missed due to his Achilles tear in Week 1.

Rodgers has been out since injuring himself just four games into his Jets career in the season opener against the Bills.

The former Packers quarterback misled the public in August 2021 when he said he would be “immunized” against the coronavirus — which fans and media alike took to mean he had been vaccinated.

However, his vaccination status was revealed months later when he tested positive for COVID.

Rodgers said later on the Pat McAfee Show in 2021 that he had followed his own “immunization protocol,” but did not elaborate on what that meant.

“I’m not, you know, some kind of anti-vax flat-earther,” he said in the interview. ‘I am someone who is a critical thinker.’

Kelce has recently been in the spotlight for his budding romance with Taylor Swift, attending his last two games against the Bears and with the Jets.

And the Kansas City star is clearly loving the attention he’s getting, saying Friday that he’s “even more on top of the world” than when he won this year’s Super Bowl.