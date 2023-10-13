Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    News

    Rep. Steve Scalise unexpectedly withdraws from House Speaker race

    By

    Oct 13, 2023 , , , , ,
    Rep. Steve Scalise unexpectedly withdraws from House Speaker race

    US House Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise.

    Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

    GOP lawmakers have been scrambling to pick their next House Speaker.In a secret ballot held Wednesday, House Republicans nominated Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana.Scalise learned Thursday that he does not have enough votes to successfully secure the role, per AP.

    Rep. Steve Scalise is withdrawing his run for the House Speaker position, The Washington Post reported on Thursday, just a day after House Republicans nominated the Louisiana representative for the role at the GOP conference.

    The decision came after Scalise failed to secure enough votes to win the Speaker role on Thursday, The Associated Press reported.

    Congress was thrown into chaos on October 3 after Rep. Kevin McCarthy was ousted from his shortlived role as the speaker, leaving a question mark around who will take up the position amid a looming deadline for a government shutdown.

    Many names were thrown into the ring, including Donald Trump. There are no rules that necessarily dictate who could be the speaker.

    But on Wednesday the pick came down to Scalise and Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio. Scalise, who is the current majority leader, narrowly beat Jordan in a secret ballot among Republican lawmakers.

    A spokesperson for Scalise did not immediately return Insider’s request for comment.

    Read the original article on Business Insider

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Gaza braces for ground offensive, but can Israel achieve its objectives?

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Last-minute court battle initiated by an Indigenous man aims to halt the progression of Voice to Parliament referendum

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Astrologer Provides Precautionary Advice for Upcoming Annular Eclipse – Predicts ‘Ring-of-Fire’ Phenomenon will Trigger an Intimidating Fresh Start

    Oct 13, 2023
    News

    Harvard is temporarily closing off its historic center to visitors at night, as backlash continues to roil against students blaming Israel for Hamas’ attacks

    Oct 13, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy