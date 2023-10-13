Freelance Reporter ‘Quits’ Because BBC Won’t Call Hamas ‘Terrorists’

Fri. Oct 13th, 2023

    A Jewish sports reporter for the BBC announced this week that he would no longer work for the British news organization due to its refusal to describe Hamas militants as “terrorists,” calling his ex-employer’s decision “unjustified.”

    A BBC spokesperson, however, told The Daily Beast that the reporter in question was actually a freelancer who didn’t “have any future work lined up with the BBC,” so it would be incorrect to say he “quit” or “resigned” from the network.

    Amid the rising tensions and bloodshed following Hamas’ horrific attack on Israel, sparking war and a geopolitical crisis, the BBC defended not labeling members of the Gaza-based group as “terrorists,” citing a long-standing policy of impartiality.

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

