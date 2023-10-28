Belgian Ambassador visits Bou Saab, says Lebanon should avoid sliding into war

NNA – Deputy House Speaker, Elias Bou Saab, on Thursday welcomed Belgian Ambassador to Lebanon, Koen Vervaeke.nbsp;

Discussions between the pair reportedly focused on the latest Gaza war developments.

For his part, the Belgian Ambassador encouraged ldquo;Lebanon to avoid sliding into war as much as possible,rdquo; according to a statement by Bou Saabrsquo;s office.

In turn, Bou Saab stressed that ldquo;no one in Lebanon wants war,rdquo; demanding that ldquo;there be a clear position by the European Union condemning the massacres that are being committed daily in Gaza against civilians, including children, women, and men, and that there be a real effort to stop these crimes by resorting to an immediate cease fire coupled with political solutions.rdquo;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

nbsp;

==========R.H.