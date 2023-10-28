Sat. Oct 28th, 2023

    Lebanon News

    Mufti Derian discusses general situation with UN’s Wronecka, meets “Hamas” delegation

    By

    Oct 26, 2023 , , , , , , , , ,

    NNA – Grand Mufti of the Republic, Sheikh Abdel Latif Derian, on Thursday received in Dar-el-Fatwa, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Joanna Wronecka, with whom he discussed the current situation in Lebanon and the region.nbsp;

    Mufti Derian also received in Dar-el-Fatwa a delegation from the leadership of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon ldquo;Hamas,rdquo; headed by its representative, Ahmed Abdel Hadi, and including his deputy, Jad Taha, and the political and media relations official, Abdel Majeed Awad.

    On emerging, Abdel Hadi said that they briefed the Mufti on the latest developments related to the ldquo;Al-Aqsa Floodrdquo; battle.

    mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash;mdash; L.Y

    By

    Related Post

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023

    You missed

    News

    Where to watch Rangers vs. Diamondbacks baseball live streams: 2023 World Series Game 1

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Sam Bankman-Fried said he was alarmed by Alameda’s risk taking, but he doesn’t show it when he’s ‘freaked out’

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    What Happens to Gaza If Hamas Is Actually Defeated?

    Oct 28, 2023
    News

    Disney accuses DeSantis-appointed district of withholding key lawsuit documents for nearly 2 months

    Oct 28, 2023
    Generated by Feedzy