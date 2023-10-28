Al-Halabi meets Indian, South Korean Ambassadors, talks touch on cooperation in education field

NNA – Caretaker Minister of Education, Dr. Abbas Al-Halabi, received today Indiannbsp;Ambassador to Lebanon,nbsp;Muhammad Nour Al-Rahman Al-Sheikh, at the head of a delegation of employees at the embassy.

Discussions touched on ways of strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation, where Ministernbsp;Halabinbsp;receivednbsp;an invitation to participate anbsp;meeting that will be held on November 17, which henbsp;agreed to attend remotely.

Al-Halabinbsp;also assigned a team of administrative staff from the Ministry#39;s general directorates to participate in the program to improve administrative performance and use of technology, through the Lebanese-Indian cooperation program that includesnbsp;employee training courses.

Minister Halabi later received South Korean Ambassador to Lebanon, Il Park, accompanied by the President of the Lebanese Society for Studies and Training and the Director of Secondary Education, Khaled Fayed.

Talks centered on the in-kind aid project that Korea intends to implement for the benefit of secondarynbsp;and public schools in Lebanon,nbsp;including supply ofnbsp;solar energy and equipment for these institutions in the Baalbek-Hermel region.

Al-Halabi welcomed the ambassador and the accompanyingnbsp;delegation and thanked them for this generous initiative to embrace and assist public schools in the aforementioned region.

