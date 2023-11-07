Dramatic moment SUV ‘doing donuts’ plows into crowd in front of popular restaurant injuring six then drives off before police arrest two women

The injured were reportedly treated at the scene in Santa Clarita, California

The car collided with a crowd outside Black and Blue early Sunday morning

Two women were found nearby and arrested on DUI tests after sobriety tests

Two women have been arrested after a car plowed into a crowd outside a popular California restaurant, injuring six after they “made donuts” nearby.

The Honda SUV crashed into the patio wall of the Black and Blue restaurant, Santa Clarita, before reversing and driving away in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The six injured reportedly suffered only minor injuries and were treated at the scene.

Footage of the crash shows the vehicle veering toward the large crowd queuing outside Black and Blue as it drove through an intersection with one of two women hanging out of the passenger window.

After the crash, the car drove away with the front bumper dragging on the ground.

Six people were injured in the incident on Sunday morning, but were treated at the scene

The white Honda SUV came to a stop when it hit the wall of Black and Blue’s patio

The car was moving backwards and the front bumper was dragging on the ground

Police found the car’s registration number upon arrival at the scene before arresting the two women a short distance from the crash site

KTL reported that a witness said the car was “making donuts” shortly before the incident.

Police found the car’s license plate upon arrival at the scene and found two women a short distance from the crash site on Magic Mountain Parkway.

The two have not yet been publicly identified, but it is believed they were involved.

They were tested for their sobriety before being charged with driving under the influence. Police said they could face further charges as the investigation continues.

Witnesses at the scene claimed the suspect tried to close the intersection to perform stunts such as the donuts, but these were described as “failed” by an onlooker.

Similar cases of takeovers have plagued many cities in recent years, with the activity becoming increasingly popular as roads became quieter during the pandemic.