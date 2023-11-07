Football’s ‘stubborn refusal to put players’ health above all else’ is blasted by brain injury charity Headway – after Harry Maguire played on against Fulham despite suffering a blow to the head and appearing dizzy

Harry Maguire was hit on the head by the shoulder of Fulham player Rodrigo Muniz

Leading brain organization Headway were not impressed when watching Maguire play

Major debates about Man United, Chelsea and Arsenal continue It’s all Kicking Off podcast

A brain injury charity has condemned football’s ‘stubborn refusal’ to prioritize players’ health after Harry Maguire completed the full match against Fulham despite taking a blow to the head in the opening minute.

The Manchester United defender was struck by the shoulder of home striker Rodrigo Muniz in the opening seconds of his side’s 1-0 win at Craven Cottage on Saturday.

Maguire then received the ball and put it out of play before dropping to his knees to be treated by United’s medical staff.

The 30-year-old was deemed fit to continue after passing concussion checks.

But referee John Brooks stopped the match again after 60 minutes to allow Maguire to be looked at when he appeared dizzy after a header – although Erik ten Hag later claimed his player had been treated for a hand injury.

Harry Maguire appeared dizzy after taking a blow to the head early on against Fulham

He was cleared by medics and completed the remainder of the match as Man United won 1-0

After the match, Maguire said: “Obviously I got hit early in the game.

‘The doctor did all the tests and I knew where I was and I answered all the questions and I completed them, thankfully.

‘If the doctor says I can continue, then I always continue.’

However, Headway, the leading brain injury association, said the sight of Maguire continuing to play was ‘concerning for a number of reasons’ and they have renewed their call for temporary concussion substitutes to be introduced.

“We are not aware of any discussions with his medical team and their professionalism should not be questioned,” Headway CEO Luke Griggs said of the Maguire episode.

‘But this is a problem with the culture of football and its stubborn refusal to put players’ health above all else – including the outcome of a match.

“Every time the ‘when in doubt, sit it out’ principle is ignored in top football, our chances of developing younger players and better protecting future generations from brain injury in the short and long term are diminished.

“Temporary concussion replacements would immediately help restore some credibility to the process, but an evolution of attitudes is urgently needed.”

Brain injury charity Headway was unimpressed when watching the defender play at Craven Cottage

They again called for the introduction of temporary concussion substitutions across football

Under current legislation, permanent substitutions can only be made for players suspected of having suffered a concussion during matches.

A trial of temporary concussion relief was rejected by football lawmakers IFAB in March, with the Premier League saying they were ‘disappointed’ and that they could not ‘understand the basis for which it was not approved’.

Griggs added: “We have come such a long way since Hugo Lloris was labeled a ‘hero’ as overbearing club medics returned to the pitch after suffering an apparent concussion while playing for Spurs against Everton in 2013.

‘But this progress is eroded with every high-profile incident where the principle of safety is set aside and players are allowed to continue despite signs that a concussion could have occurred.’