Wed. Nov 8th, 2023

    Tlaib Tears Up During Emotional Defense Against House Censure Effort

    Tlaib Tears Up During Emotional Defense Against House Censure Effort

    Leah Millis/Reuters

    Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) teared up Tuesday as she defended herself against an effort to censure her for recent criticisms of Israel’s violence in the Gaza Strip.

    The current resolution, introduced by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), is designed to censure her for “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” including using the highly-disputed phrase “from the river to the sea.”

    Tlaib has argued that the statement doesn’t suggest an ending of Israel’s existence but instead “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

    Read more at The Daily Beast.

