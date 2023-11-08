Tlaib Tears Up During Emotional Defense Against House Censure Effort

Leah Millis/Reuters

Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) teared up Tuesday as she defended herself against an effort to censure her for recent criticisms of Israel’s violence in the Gaza Strip.

The current resolution, introduced by Rep. Rich McCormick (R-GA), is designed to censure her for “promoting false narratives regarding the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel and for calling for the destruction of the state of Israel,” including using the highly-disputed phrase “from the river to the sea.”

Tlaib has argued that the statement doesn’t suggest an ending of Israel’s existence but instead “an aspirational call for freedom, human rights, and peaceful coexistence.”

