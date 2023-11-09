48 full-time AUB faculty members shine among the top 2% of the world’s most cited researchers

NNA – Forty-eight full-time faculty members from the American University of Beirut (AUB) have been recognized among the world#39;s top 2% of most-cited researchers, according to the 2023 edition of the well-known annual database initiated in 2019 by Stanford University#39;s Professor John P. A. Ioannidis, known as Updated science-wide author databases of standardized citation indicators. While this recognition is significant, it is crucial to acknowledge many other faculty members at AUB who engage in fields of inquiry where the research or creative work contributions are not well reflected in citation databases.nbsp;

This recognition is a testament to the universityrsquo;s unwavering commitment to world-class research. The 48 faculty members come from six different faculties/schools, showcasing the universityrsquo;s research excellence across a wide range of disciplines: 23 members from the Faculty of Medicine (FM), 10 from the Maroun Semaan Faculty of Engineering and Architecture (MSFEA), eight from the Faculty of Arts and Sciences (FAS), three from the Faculty of Health Sciences (FHS), three from the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences (FSFS), and one from the Suliman S. Olayan School of Business (OSB).

Within this group, 34 faculty members have been lauded for their career-long contributions, representing 60% of Lebanonrsquo;s top 2% of most-cited researchers in this category. Another 36 AUB faculty members have been distinguished for their citation impact in 2022, representing 51% of Lebanonrsquo;s top 2% of most-cited researchers in this category.

AUB remains steadfast in its commitment to launch interdisciplinary research and creative work initiatives, support faculty advancement and graduate studies, foster innovation and knowledge translation, and achieve broader impact by tackling the most relevant challenges facing Lebanon, the region, and beyond.

Full list of the names of faculty members is available on the following link: https://aub.edu.lb/articles/Pages/forty-eight-full-time-AUB-faculty-members-shine-among-the-top-two-percent-of-the-worlds-most-cited-researchers.aspx

