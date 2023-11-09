Pharrell Williams is slammed as ‘out of touch’ and ‘annoying’ after debuting $1 MILLION Louis Vuitton ‘Millionaire Speedy’ bag just months after he was named as brand’s creative director

WhatsNew2Day – Latest News And Breaking Headlines

If you want to look literally a million bucks, then buying Pharrell Williams’ new Louis Vuitton bag will do the trick.

The 50-year-old fashionable singer’s latest design for Louis Vuitton, known as the Millionaire Speedy, has raised a few eyebrows, with the colorful version of the iconic bag costing a cool $1 million.

The Grammy-winning artist, who was named Louis Vuitton’s creative director of menswear earlier this year, first showed off the bag at Paris Fashion Week in June, when it was grabbed with the canary yellow version in his hand.

The Millionaire Speedy bag – which is made to order – is handmade from crocodile leather and covered with Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram.

The made-to-order bag comes in five colors and costs $1 million

The bag will feature chunky gold hardware on the handles and shoulder strap, and the million-dollar price tag could come from the actual diamonds covering the pendants, according to GQ.

The Millionaire Speedy isn’t listed on the official Louis Vuitton website yet, but shared a screenshot NBA star PJ Tucker’s Instagram last week gave fashionistas a taste of what they can look forward to.

The photo, posted in a carousel, showed the Speedy bag available for purchase in five striking color options – including rouge (red), vert (green), blue (blue) and maroon (brown). .

However, the Happy singer’s expensive design faced backlash online, with many pointing out the obvious: regular people can’t afford to spend $1 million on a bag.

Following the bag’s official release, fans took to social media and condemned the singer for being “out of touch.” Several others also accused the designer – a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia – of forgetting his more humble roots.

“(The designers) are so out of touch with where they come from,” complained one user on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“(Pharrell Williams) knows people in the city he’s from, in VA, who can’t afford this bag. If they want to support his bag, they can’t.”

“Pharrell is a long way from wherever that city is in VA,” another agreed.

‘For what exactly? Exclusivity? That’s annoying,” a third person countered.

‘Even though I was rich. I still wouldn’t buy this a million dollars?! Abegggggggg,” someone else exclaimed.

Williams, a Virginia Beach native, was named Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Creative Director in February and opened in the August issue of British GQ.

X users were unimpressed by the Happy singer’s expensive Louis Vuitton design and took to the social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, to share their thoughts

“It wasn’t an interview or anything,” Williams told the outlet.

“It was like, ‘Will you accept this position? Will you accept this appointment?’ I look at the water and I just think, “What?”

The veteran record producer remained modest about his new role at Louis Vuitton, saying, “I never thought it would be me.”

“Following our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, I am pleased to welcome Pharrell back home as our new Men’s Creative Director,” Pietro Beccari, chairman and CEO of Louis Vuitton, said at the time.

“His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton into a new and very exciting chapter.”

The singer has not released a new album since 2017, but is busy with his new sartorial project and even presented his own collection during Paris Men’s Fashion Week in June.

Revealing his plan for the future of Louis Vuitton’s menswear lines, the businessman said: ‘We’re not going to just do things to make money, otherwise we’ll just keep making the same belts and stuff.

‘That’s not what I came for. I was brought here to shake the tree. This way you get the sweetest apples.

‘The house has the ambition to grow exponentially, but that growth does not only consist of numbers… Growth and taste, growth and raising the bar, growth and exceeding standards. The money follows that.”